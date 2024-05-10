Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Viatris (VTRS) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Viatris (VTRS - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.66 billion, down 1.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.67, compared to $0.78 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.12% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.74 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.68, the EPS surprise was -1.47%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Viatris performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Developed Markets: $2.17 billion compared to the $2.26 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.2% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Greater China: $543.90 million versus $518.24 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.7% change.
  • Other revenues: $9.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1%.
  • Net Sales- Emerging Markets: $626.40 million compared to the $643.13 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.4% year over year.
  • Total Net Sales: $3.65 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.73 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.8%.
  • Net Sales- JANZ: $317.80 million versus $312.47 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.1% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Viatris here>>>

Shares of Viatris have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

