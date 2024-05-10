Royalty Pharma (RPRX) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Royalty Pharma (
RPRX Quick Quote RPRX - Free Report) reported revenue of $717 million, down 36.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.98, compared to $1.60 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $671.45 million, representing a surprise of +6.79%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.08%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.96.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Royalty Pharma performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Cystic fibrosis franchise: $218.45 million compared to the $205.62 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.9% year over year. Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Tysabri: $69.05 million compared to the $69.15 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19.6% year over year. Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Imbruvica: $50.06 million compared to the $49.72 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -27.5% year over year. Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Xtandi: $41.01 million versus $39.52 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.3% change. Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Promacta: $42.55 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $41.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.2%. Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Trelegy: $70.59 million versus $67.73 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +46.2% change. Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Nurtec ODT: $6.26 million compared to the $6.43 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.9% year over year. Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Cabometyx/Cometriq: $17.83 million versus $18.27 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.4% change. Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Evrysdi: $44.95 million versus $35.51 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +156.4% change. Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Trodelvy: $10.27 million compared to the $10.30 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.8% year over year. Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Tremfya: $36.17 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $38.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.5%. View all Key Company Metrics for Royalty Pharma here>>>
Shares of Royalty Pharma have returned -5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
