Dril-Quip (DRQ) Q1 Earnings Decline Y/Y on Increased Costs

Dril-Quip, Inc. ( DRQ Quick Quote DRQ - Free Report) reported a first-quarter 2024 adjusted loss of 62 cents per share, which is wider than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 1 cents.
The company’s total quarterly revenues of $110.3 million increased from the year-ago quarter’s $90.9 million. In comparison to the first quarter of 2023, the rise was primarily fueled by the inclusion of Great North, contributing $25.1 million in the quarter. This was partly counterbalanced by decreased Subsea Product sales.
Significant increases in total costs and expenses led to weak quarterly earnings.
Q1 Performance
Dril-Quip reported subsea product bookings of $41.1 million for the quarter, down 4.9% year over year.
DRQ reported a first-quarter operating loss of $18.8 million, indicating a turnaround from the prior-year period’s reported profit of $3.2 million.
Total Costs & Expenses
The cost of sales increased to $78.4 million from $65.5 million in the year-ago period. This increase was primarily due to the acquisition of Great North. Engineering and product development costs also increased to $3.7 million from $3.4 million. This increase was primarily driven by enhanced testing and qualification processes to meet specific international customer requirements.
Total costs and expenses were $129.1 million compared with $87.7 million registered in the corresponding period of 2023.
Free Cash Flow
In the first quarter, Dril-Quip generated a negative free cash flow of $8.9 million compared with the $58.3 million reported a year ago.
Financials
DRQ recorded $4.8 million in capital expenditure for the quarter.
As of Mar 31, 2024, the company’s cash balance was $202.3 million. Its balance sheet is free of debt load, highlighting a sound financial position.
energy sector
