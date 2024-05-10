Stericycle, Inc. ( SRCL Quick Quote SRCL - Free Report) reported mixed first-quarter 2024 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same. The stock has gained 2% since the release of results in response to the better-than-expected earnings performance and impressive guidance.
Stericycle (SRCL) Stock Rises 2% Since Q1 Earnings Beat
Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL - Free Report) reported mixed first-quarter 2024 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same. The stock has gained 2% since the release of results in response to the better-than-expected earnings performance and impressive guidance.
For 2024, Stericycle expects adjusted EPS to be between $2.2 and $2.5, the midpoint ($2.35) of which is above the current Zacks Consensus estimate of $2.32.
SRCL’s quarterly adjusted EPS came in at 57 cents, which surpassed the consensus estimate by 5.6% and increased 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $665 million missed the consensus mark by 1.6% and declined 2.8% year over year.
Stericycle, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Segmental Revenues
Regulated Waste and Compliance Services revenues declined marginally year over year but increased 2.1% on an organic basis to $447.8 million, staying higher than our estimated $443.4 million. Secure Information Destruction revenues decreased 6.8% from the year-ago quarter and 6.3% on an organic basis to $217.1 million, staying lower than our estimate of $229.1 million.
Revenues by Geography
Revenues from North America were $569.2 million, lower than our estimate of $570.9 million, down marginally on a reported basis as well as organically. International revenues of $95.7 million declined 13.7% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis and marginally on an organic basis and came lower than our expectation of $101.7 million.
Profitability Performance
Adjusted EBITDA was $116.2 million, up 4.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 17.5%, up 120 basis points from the year-ago quarter.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
Stericycle exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $31 million compared with $35.3 million at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt was $1.4 billion compared with $1.3 billion in the preceding quarter. SRCL used $54.5 million of net cash in operating activities, while capex was $43.1 million.
2024 Guidance
The company expects 3-5% revenue growth organically. Stericycle expects free cash flow to be between $210 million and $265 million. It anticipates capital expenditures between $140 million and $160 million.
Currently, Stericycle carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Recent Earnings Snapshots of Some Service Providers
Recent Earnings Snapshots of Some Service Providers
Omnicom (OMC - Free Report) reported impressive first-quarter 2024 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
OMC’s earnings of $1.67 per share beat the consensus estimate by 9.9% and increased 7.1% year over year. Total revenues of $3.6 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.6% and increased 5.4% year over year.
Equifax (EFX - Free Report) reported mixed first-quarter 2024 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missed the same.
EFX’s adjusted earnings were $1.5 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2% and up 4.9% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.4 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin but increased 6.7% from the year-ago quarter.
ManpowerGroup (MAN - Free Report) reported mixed first-quarter 2024 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same.
Quarterly adjusted earnings of 94 cents per share surpassed the consensus mark by 4.4% but declined 41.6% year over year. Revenues of $4.4 billion lagged the consensus mark by 0.6% and fell 7% year over year.