Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Cambium (CMBM) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Cambium (CMBM - Free Report) reported $42.34 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 45.3%. EPS of -$0.46 for the same period compares to $0.24 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $45.57 million, representing a surprise of -7.10%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -100.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.23.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cambium performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues By Product Type- Point-to-Multi-Point: $19.42 million versus $22 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.9% change.
  • Revenues By Product Type- Other: $1.34 million versus $1.30 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.1% change.
  • Revenues By Product Type- Enterprise: $7.16 million compared to the $3.80 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -79.9% year over year.
  • Revenues By Product Type- Point-to-Point: $14.41 million versus $18.36 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Cambium here>>>

Shares of Cambium have returned +1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise