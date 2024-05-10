Back to top

Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL - Free Report) reported revenue of $144.92 million, up 0.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.45, compared to $1.32 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $147.04 million, representing a surprise of -1.44%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.68%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.49.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Collegium Pharmaceutical performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total product revenues- Belbuca: $50.66 million compared to the $50.44 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.6% year over year.
  • Total product revenues- Nucynta: $45.15 million compared to the $44.46 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.9% year over year.
  • Total product revenues- Symproic: $3.30 million compared to the $4.04 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.6% year over year.
  • Total product revenues- Xtampza ER: $45.81 million compared to the $49.05 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.3% year over year.
Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical have returned +0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

