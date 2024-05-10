Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, AMN Healthcare (AMN) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, AMN Healthcare Services (AMN - Free Report) reported revenue of $820.88 million, down 27.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.97, compared to $2.49 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $814.96 million, representing a surprise of +0.73%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.30%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.93.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how AMN Healthcare performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Physician and leadership solutions - Days Filled: 56,849 thousand compared to the 49,929 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Physician and leadership solutions - Revenue per day filled: $2555 thousand compared to the $2508 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Physician and leadership solutions: $188.80 million compared to the $185.71 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Nurse and allied solutions: $519.30 million compared to the $518.83 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -37% year over year.
  • Revenue- Technology and workforce solutions: $112.78 million compared to the $110.67 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.1% year over year.
  • Segment operating income- Nurse and allied solutions: $53.34 million versus $62.39 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Segment operating income- Technology and workforce solutions: $44.27 million versus $42.97 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Segment operating income- Physician and leadership solutions: $22.22 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $25.61 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for AMN Healthcare here>>>

Shares of AMN Healthcare have returned +2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise