We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, AMN Healthcare (AMN) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended March 2024, AMN Healthcare Services (AMN - Free Report) reported revenue of $820.88 million, down 27.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.97, compared to $2.49 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $814.96 million, representing a surprise of +0.73%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.30%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.93.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how AMN Healthcare performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for AMN Healthcare here>>>
- Physician and leadership solutions - Days Filled: 56,849 thousand compared to the 49,929 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
- Physician and leadership solutions - Revenue per day filled: $2555 thousand compared to the $2508 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenue- Physician and leadership solutions: $188.80 million compared to the $185.71 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.9% year over year.
- Revenue- Nurse and allied solutions: $519.30 million compared to the $518.83 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -37% year over year.
- Revenue- Technology and workforce solutions: $112.78 million compared to the $110.67 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.1% year over year.
- Segment operating income- Nurse and allied solutions: $53.34 million versus $62.39 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Segment operating income- Technology and workforce solutions: $44.27 million versus $42.97 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Segment operating income- Physician and leadership solutions: $22.22 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $25.61 million.
Shares of AMN Healthcare have returned +2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.