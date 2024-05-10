Back to top

JFrog (FROG) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

JFrog Ltd. (FROG - Free Report) reported $100.31 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 25.7%. EPS of $0.16 for the same period compares to $0.06 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.70% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $98.63 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.14, the EPS surprise was +14.29%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how JFrog performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Customers >$100k in ARR: 911 versus 922 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- License- self-managed: $4.91 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $4.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.1%.
  • Revenue- Subscription- self-managed and SaaS: $95.41 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $93.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28%.
Shares of JFrog have returned -0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

