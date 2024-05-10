We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Yelp (YELP) Q1 Earnings
For the quarter ended March 2024, Yelp (YELP - Free Report) reported revenue of $332.75 million, up 6.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.20, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $333.66 million, representing a surprise of -0.27%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +400.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.04.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Yelp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Paying Advertising Locations - Services: 252 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 247 thousand.
- Paying Advertising Locations - Restaurants, Retail & Other: 278 thousand compared to the 292.67 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
- Paying Advertising Locations: 530 thousand versus 541 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.
- Net revenue- Advertising: $317.64 million versus $318.21 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.9% change.
- Net revenue- Other services: $15.11 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $12.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28.8%.
- Net revenue- Advertising revenue- Services: $203.29 million compared to the $203.05 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Net revenue- Advertising revenue- Restaurants, Retail & Other: $114.35 million compared to the $115.22 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Yelp have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.