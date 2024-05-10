Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Yelp (YELP) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2024, Yelp (YELP - Free Report) reported revenue of $332.75 million, up 6.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.20, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $333.66 million, representing a surprise of -0.27%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +400.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.04.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Yelp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Paying Advertising Locations - Services: 252 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 247 thousand.
  • Paying Advertising Locations - Restaurants, Retail & Other: 278 thousand compared to the 292.67 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Paying Advertising Locations: 530 thousand versus 541 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net revenue- Advertising: $317.64 million versus $318.21 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.9% change.
  • Net revenue- Other services: $15.11 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $12.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28.8%.
  • Net revenue- Advertising revenue- Services: $203.29 million compared to the $203.05 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net revenue- Advertising revenue- Restaurants, Retail & Other: $114.35 million compared to the $115.22 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Yelp here>>>

Shares of Yelp have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

