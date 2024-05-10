Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Cantaloupe (CTLP) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Cantaloupe (CTLP - Free Report) reported revenue of $67.9 million, up 12.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.06, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.41% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $69.57 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.05, the EPS surprise was +20.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cantaloupe performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross Margin - Equipment sales: 7.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5.9%.
  • Gross Margin - Subscription and transaction fees: 44.4% versus 43.1% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Subscription and transaction fees: $59.21 million versus $59.15 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.5% change.
  • Revenues- Equipment sales: $8.69 million compared to the $10.86 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Subscription and transaction fees- Transaction fees: $40.03 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $39.51 million.
  • Revenues- Subscription and transaction fees- Subscription fees: $19.17 million versus $19.24 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Cantaloupe have returned -6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

