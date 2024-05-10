Back to top

Figs (FIGS) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Figs (FIGS - Free Report) reported revenue of $119.29 million, down 0.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.01, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $117.4 million, representing a surprise of +1.61%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +200.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.01.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Figs performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Active customers: 2,597 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,574.
  • Average order value: $116 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $114.82.
  • Net revenues per active customer: $210 versus $153.57 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Geographic Revenues- Rest of the world: $16.22 million versus $14.72 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Geographic Revenues- United States: $103.07 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $103.14 million.
  • Revenues- Non-Scrubwear: $24.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $22.90 million.
  • Revenues- Scrubwear: $94.90 million compared to the $94.96 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Figs have returned -1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

