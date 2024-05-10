Back to top

Ziff Davis (ZD) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Ziff Davis (ZD - Free Report) reported $314.49 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.4%. EPS of $1.27 for the same period compares to $1.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $317.71 million, representing a surprise of -1.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.40%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.14.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ziff Davis performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Advertising: $156.10 million versus $160.20 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.
  • Revenues- Subscription: $148.92 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $147.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.8%.
  • Revenues- Other: $9.49 million versus $9.63 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.7% change.
Shares of Ziff Davis have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

