Epam (EPAM) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Epam (EPAM - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.17 billion, down 3.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.06, compared to $2.47 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.16 billion, representing a surprise of +0.30%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +31.90%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.32.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Epam performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues by Customer Location- Americas: $692.92 million compared to the $688.07 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues by Customer Location- APAC: $23.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $24.26 million.
  • Revenues by Customer Location- EMEA: $449.25 million versus $440.61 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues by Contract Type- Time-and-material: $981.53 million versus $1 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues by Contract Type- Fixed-price: $176.32 million compared to the $147.34 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues by Contract Type- Licensing: $7.62 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.39 million.
  • Revenues by Industry Verticals- Travel & Consumer: $259.13 million versus $262.45 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues by Industry Verticals- Emerging Verticals: $179.64 million versus $171.83 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues by Industry Verticals- Business Information & Media: $170.32 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $184.51 million.
  • Revenues by Industry Verticals- Software & Hi-Tech: $173.43 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $176.35 million.
  • Revenues by Industry Verticals- Life Sciences & Healthcare: $140.21 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $117.09 million.
  • Revenues by Industry Verticals- Financial Services: $242.74 million versus $249.34 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Epam have returned -6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

