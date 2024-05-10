We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Utilities ETF (VPU) Hits New 52-Week High
Investors seeking momentum may have Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU - Free Report) on radar now. The fund recently hit a new 52-week high. Shares of VPU are up approximately 30.4% from their 52-week low of $118.81/share.
But could there be more gains ahead for this ETF? Let’s take a look at the fund and the near-term outlook to get a better idea of where it might be headed.
VPU In Focus
The underlying MSCI US Investable Market Utilities 25/50 Index comprises of stocks of large, mid-size, and small U.S. companies within the utilities sector. The fund charges 10 bps in fees. The fund yields 3.11% annually.
Why The Move?
The utility sector is a great investment for those seeking yields and safety amid market turmoil. Increasing geopolitical tensions support the fund as the sector is considered a safe-haven. Additionally, it is a rate-sensitive sector and performs well in a low-rate environment. With U.S. interest rates falling this month, utilities sector has outperformed.
More Gains Ahead?
The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 11.25. So, there is a decent outlook ahead for those who want to ride this surging ETF a shade further.