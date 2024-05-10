Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Utilities ETF (VPU) Hits New 52-Week High

Investors seeking momentum may have Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU - Free Report) on radar now. The fund recently hit a new 52-week high. Shares of VPU are up approximately 30.4% from their 52-week low of $118.81/share.

But could there be more gains ahead for this ETF? Let’s take a look at the fund and the near-term outlook to get a better idea of where it might be headed.

VPU In Focus

The underlying MSCI US Investable Market Utilities 25/50 Index comprises of stocks of large, mid-size, and small U.S. companies within the utilities sector. The fund charges 10 bps in fees. The fund yields 3.11% annually.

Why The Move?

The utility sector is a great investment for those seeking yields and safety amid market turmoil. Increasing geopolitical tensions support the fund as the sector is considered a safe-haven. Additionally, it is a rate-sensitive sector and performs well in a low-rate environment. With U.S. interest rates falling this month, utilities sector has outperformed.

More Gains Ahead?

The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 11.25. So, there is a decent outlook ahead for those who want to ride this surging ETF a shade further.


Published in

etfs utilities