We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Boot Barn (BOOT) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
Wall Street analysts forecast that Boot Barn (BOOT - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.89 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 41.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $382.86 million, exhibiting a decline of 10.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Boot Barn metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts forecast 'Stores operating at end of period' to reach 397. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 345.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average store square footage, end of period' of 10,872. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 10,825.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Stores Opened/Acquired' will reach 15. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 12.
View all Key Company Metrics for Boot Barn here>>>
Over the past month, Boot Barn shares have recorded returns of +6.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BOOT will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>