ANI (ANIP) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP - Free Report) reported $137.43 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 28.7%. EPS of $1.21 for the same period compares to $1.17 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $125.01 million, representing a surprise of +9.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +23.47%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.98.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how ANI performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenues- Generic pharmaceutical products: $70.22 million versus $67.81 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.2% change.
  • Net Revenues- Generics, established brands, and other segment total net revenues: $100.49 million versus $87.32 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Revenues- Rare disease pharmaceutical products: $36.94 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $37.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +126.2%.
  • Net Revenues- Established brand pharmaceutical products, royalties, and other pharmaceutical services: $30.28 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $19.51 million.
Shares of ANI have returned -3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

