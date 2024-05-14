Back to top

3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

T. Rowe Price Institutional Large Cap Core (TPLGX - Free Report) has a 0.57% expense ratio and 0.55% management fee. TPLGX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 11.54% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

AQR Long-Short Equity Fund R6 (QLERX - Free Report) : 1.2% expense ratio and 1.1% management fee. QLERX is a Long Short - Equity mutual fund, which look at taking long positions in equities that are expected to appreciate and short positions in equities that are projected to decline, but overall, hope to minimize their market exposure. With yearly returns of 14.39% over the last five years, QLERX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

American Funds Growth and Income Portfolio F2 (GAIEX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. GAIEX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. GAIEX has an expense ratio of 0.11%, management fee of 0%, and annual returns of 8.78% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.


