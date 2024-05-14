Smith Micro (SMSI) Unveils Marketing Programs for SafePath

Smith Micro Software ( SMSI Quick Quote SMSI - Free Report) recently launched an affiliate/influencer program and a retail store ambassador marketing program. The main purpose of the initiative is to enhance subscriber growth for mobile operators' SafePath-based solutions. The affiliate/influencer program harnesses the power of affiliate and influencer marketing to expand SMSI’s customer footprint. By collaborating with affiliates and influencers, the company aims to spread awareness of the perks of SafePath solutions for families and boost subscriber growth. Through this program, brands and creators can promote SafePath's family safety products within their networks, earning compensation based on defined success parameters, such as user sign-ups. SMSI is also set to launch the retail store ambassador marketing program. It offers innovative ways to “incentivize” retail stores of partner brands in promoting SafePath solutions. Through this program, participants (authorized reseller partners and corporate-owned retail stores) are duly compensated for successful app signups by the promotion of the family safety application of the brand. SafePath is a comprehensive platform that offers a range of family safety solutions under various modules, such as SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, SafePath Drive, SafePath Premium, SafePath OS and SafePath Global. It is a carrier-grade, white-label solution that equips wireless service providers and cable operators with the tools to deliver on-brand family safety services to mobile subscribers. The company is a leading developer of software for networked devices, policy-based management platforms, and mobile applications and hosted services. Recently, it inked an agreement with a U.S.-based mobile operator to deploy the SafePath solution for its subscribers. However, in the last reported quarter, SMSI generated revenues of $5.8 million, down 46.8% year over year, owing to continued weakness across various revenue segments. The year-over-year top-line contraction was primarily attributable to the decline in Family Safety, CommSuite and ViewSpot revenue segments. For the current quarter, management expects non-GAAP operating expenses to fall 6% to 10% from the first-quarter reported figure. SMSI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of SMSI have lost 73.1% in the past year against the sub-industry’s growth of 32.6%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Smith Micro (SMSI) Unveils Marketing Programs for SafePath
Smith Micro Software (SMSI - Free Report) recently launched an affiliate/influencer program and a retail store ambassador marketing program. The main purpose of the initiative is to enhance subscriber growth for mobile operators' SafePath-based solutions.
The affiliate/influencer program harnesses the power of affiliate and influencer marketing to expand SMSI’s customer footprint. By collaborating with affiliates and influencers, the company aims to spread awareness of the perks of SafePath solutions for families and boost subscriber growth.
Through this program, brands and creators can promote SafePath's family safety products within their networks, earning compensation based on defined success parameters, such as user sign-ups.
SMSI is also set to launch the retail store ambassador marketing program. It offers innovative ways to “incentivize” retail stores of partner brands in promoting SafePath solutions. Through this program, participants (authorized reseller partners and corporate-owned retail stores) are duly compensated for successful app signups by the promotion of the family safety application of the brand.
SafePath is a comprehensive platform that offers a range of family safety solutions under various modules, such as SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, SafePath Drive, SafePath Premium, SafePath OS and SafePath Global. It is a carrier-grade, white-label solution that equips wireless service providers and cable operators with the tools to deliver on-brand family safety services to mobile subscribers.
The company is a leading developer of software for networked devices, policy-based management platforms, and mobile applications and hosted services. Recently, it inked an agreement with a U.S.-based mobile operator to deploy the SafePath solution for its subscribers.
However, in the last reported quarter, SMSI generated revenues of $5.8 million, down 46.8% year over year, owing to continued weakness across various revenue segments. The year-over-year top-line contraction was primarily attributable to the decline in Family Safety, CommSuite and ViewSpot revenue segments. For the current quarter, management expects non-GAAP operating expenses to fall 6% to 10% from the first-quarter reported figure.
SMSI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of SMSI have lost 73.1% in the past year against the sub-industry’s growth of 32.6%.
