Why Orion Marine (ORN) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
Orion Marine Group (ORN - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company.
Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this heavy civil marine contractor is driving estimates higher, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- is principally built on this insight.
The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.
Consensus earnings estimates for the next quarter and full year have moved considerably higher for Orion Marine, as there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising estimates.
Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions
The earnings estimate of $0.03 per share for the current quarter represents a change of +121.43% from the number reported a year ago.
Over the last 30 days, two estimates have moved higher for Orion Marine compared to no negative revisions. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 100%.
Current-Year Estimate Revisions
For the full year, the company is expected to earn $0.26 per share, representing a year-over-year change of +174.29%.
In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for Orion Marine. Over the past month, three estimates have moved higher compared to one negative revision, helping the consensus estimate increase 36.84%.
Favorable Zacks Rank
Thanks to promising estimate revisions, Orion Marine currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.
Bottom Line
Orion Marine shares have added 6.1% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are betting on its impressive estimate revisions. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away to benefit from its earnings growth prospects.