3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

AMG Managers Fairpointe Mid Cap I (ABMIX - Free Report) has a 0.8% expense ratio and 0.56% management fee. ABMIX is a Mid Cap Blend mutual fund that typically features a portfolio filled with stocks of various sizes and styles; it allows for a diversification strategy focusing on companies with market caps between $2 billion and $10 billion. With yearly returns of 9.27% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Janus Henderson Europe Focus A (HFEAX - Free Report) : 1.3% expense ratio and 1% management fee. HFEAX is one of many Europe - Equity mutual funds, which are known for investing their assets in stocks based in countries like Great Britain, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. HFEAX, with annual returns of 11.89% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

TIAA-CREF Lifestyle Aggressive Growth Premier (TSAPX - Free Report) : 0.25% expense ratio and 0.1% management fee. TSAPX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 9.37% over the last five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.


