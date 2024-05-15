Back to top

Lemonade (LMND) Recently Broke Out Above the 50-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, Lemonade (LMND - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. LMND recently overtook the 50-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

One of the three major moving averages, the 50-day simple moving average is commonly used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. However, the 50-day is considered to be more important since it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

LMND could be on the verge of another rally after moving 13.9% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account LMND's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 6 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch LMND for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


