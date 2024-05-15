We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Envestnet (ENV) Surpasses Q1 Earnings Estimates, Gains 5%
Envestnet, Inc. (ENV - Free Report) reported impressive first-quarter 2024 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
The stock has gained 4.8% since the earnings release on May 7, 2024, in response to the earnings beat.
ENV’s earnings per share (EPS) were 60 cents, surpassing the consensus estimate by 11.1%. The bottom line increased 30.4% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $325 million beat the consensus estimate by a slight margin and improved 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.
The company’s shares have gained 74.5% in the past six months, outperforming the 13.2% rally of the industry it belongs to and the 16% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 Composite.
Envestnet, Inc Price and EPS Surprise
Envestnet, Inc price-eps-surprise | Envestnet, Inc Quote
Segmental Revenues
Asset-based recurring revenues of $202.62 million, which represented 62.4% of the top line, increased 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Professional services and other non-recurring revenues increased 3.7% from a year-ago quarter to $4.9 million.
Subscription-based recurring revenues of $117.5 million increased marginally from first-quarter 2023 and contributed 36.1% to the top line.
Profitability Performance
Adjusted EBITDA increased 30% from the year-ago figure to $70.4 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin increased 360 basis points year over year to 21.7% in the quarter under discussion.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
ENV’s cash and cash equivalents were $61.23 compared with $91.37 million in fourth-quarter 2023. Debt at the end of first-quarter 2024 was $877.84 million, up from $876.61 million in the preceding quarter. ENV generated $19.44 million in cash from operating activities. CapEx was $19 million.
Guidance
For second-quarter 2024, the company anticipates revenues between $337 million and $345 million. The mid-point ($341 million) of the guided range is lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $342.9 million.
Adjusted EPS is expected to be 60-65 cents. The mid-point of the guided range (62.5 cents) is higher than the consensus estimate of 62 cents. Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be $71-$75 million.
Envestnet currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Earnings Snapshots of Some Business Service Firms
S&P Global Inc. (SPGI - Free Report) reported impressive first-quarter results.
SPGI’s adjusted EPS (excluding 85 cents from non-recurring items) of $4 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9% and increased 27.3% year over year. Revenues of $3.5 billion beat the consensus estimate by 2.9% and improved 10.5% year over year.
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG - Free Report) reported mixed first-quarter 2024 results.
IPG’s adjusted earnings (excluding 7 cents from non-recurring items) of 36 cents per share met the Zacks Consensus Estimate but decreased 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues before billable expenses (net revenues) of $2.2 billion surpassed the consensus estimate marginally but decreased 13.4% year over year. Total revenues of $2.5 billion declined 1% and met our estimate.