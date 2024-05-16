See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
MFS Blended Research Growth Eq A (BRWAX - Free Report) : 0.74% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. BRWAX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. BRWAX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 14.75%.
John Hancock Disciplined Value R2 (JDVPX - Free Report) : 1.15% expense ratio and 0.61% management fee. JDVPX is a Large Cap Value fund. These funds invest in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With yearly returns of 10.32% over the last five years, JDVPX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
T.Rowe Price Integrat US SMID Core (TQSMX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. TQSMX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund that usually targets companies with a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. TQSMX has an expense ratio of 0.87%, management fee of 0.64%, and annual returns of 10.99% over the past five years.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.