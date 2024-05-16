Altice's (ATUS) Lightpath Boosts Cybersecurity With Tie-Up

Altice USA Inc. ( ATUS Quick Quote ATUS - Free Report) subsidiary Lightpath is enhancing its cybersecurity capabilities through a new collaboration with Radware Ltd. ( RDWR Quick Quote RDWR - Free Report) , a leading provider of cybersecurity and application delivery solutions. Under a managed security service provider (MSSP) agreement, Lightpath is integrating Radware’s AI-powered DefensePro DDoS Protection to offer a robust DDoS scrubbing service to its customers, aiming to address the evolving landscape of cyber threats. Lightpath's decision to leverage Radware’s advanced DefensePro DDoS Protection reflects its commitment to delivering secure and reliable connectivity. Radware’s solution employs sophisticated behavioral algorithms to automatically detect and neutralize harmful traffic while ensuring legitimate traffic remains unaffected. This seamless protection is crucial for maintaining network integrity and optimizing application performance during cyberattacks. Radware's DefensePro dynamically adapts its defenses based on the specific attacker profile, providing a tailored response that minimizes disruptions and enhances network security. This capability is particularly valuable as the demand for high-speed, low-latency networks grows and cyber threats become more sophisticated. For Altice, the parent company, this partnership is poised to yield significant benefits. By bolstering Lightpath’s cybersecurity offerings, Altice can attract and retain customers who prioritize secure and dependable connectivity solutions. The enhanced security measures also strengthen Lightpath’s competitive edge, differentiating it in a market where robust cybersecurity is a key consideration for enterprises, governments and educational institutions. Moreover, Radware’s MSSP model allows Lightpath to streamline the deployment of these advanced security services, reducing the time to market and operational complexities. This efficiency, coupled with the reduced need for human intervention due to AI automation, translates to cost savings and improved service delivery for Lightpath and its customers. The collaboration brings state-of-the-art DDoS protection to the forefront of Lightpath’s service offerings, enhancing cybersecurity and providing a secure, reliable and future-ready network for its customers. Altice stands to gain through improved customer satisfaction, increased market competitiveness and operational efficiencies, underscoring the strategic value of this partnership. The stock has lost 19.6% over the past year against the industry’s rise of 75.9%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Altice's (ATUS) Lightpath Boosts Cybersecurity With Tie-Up
Altice USA Inc. (ATUS - Free Report) subsidiary Lightpath is enhancing its cybersecurity capabilities through a new collaboration with Radware Ltd. (RDWR - Free Report) , a leading provider of cybersecurity and application delivery solutions. Under a managed security service provider (MSSP) agreement, Lightpath is integrating Radware’s AI-powered DefensePro DDoS Protection to offer a robust DDoS scrubbing service to its customers, aiming to address the evolving landscape of cyber threats.
Lightpath's decision to leverage Radware’s advanced DefensePro DDoS Protection reflects its commitment to delivering secure and reliable connectivity. Radware’s solution employs sophisticated behavioral algorithms to automatically detect and neutralize harmful traffic while ensuring legitimate traffic remains unaffected. This seamless protection is crucial for maintaining network integrity and optimizing application performance during cyberattacks.
Radware's DefensePro dynamically adapts its defenses based on the specific attacker profile, providing a tailored response that minimizes disruptions and enhances network security. This capability is particularly valuable as the demand for high-speed, low-latency networks grows and cyber threats become more sophisticated.
For Altice, the parent company, this partnership is poised to yield significant benefits. By bolstering Lightpath’s cybersecurity offerings, Altice can attract and retain customers who prioritize secure and dependable connectivity solutions. The enhanced security measures also strengthen Lightpath’s competitive edge, differentiating it in a market where robust cybersecurity is a key consideration for enterprises, governments and educational institutions.
Moreover, Radware’s MSSP model allows Lightpath to streamline the deployment of these advanced security services, reducing the time to market and operational complexities. This efficiency, coupled with the reduced need for human intervention due to AI automation, translates to cost savings and improved service delivery for Lightpath and its customers.
The collaboration brings state-of-the-art DDoS protection to the forefront of Lightpath’s service offerings, enhancing cybersecurity and providing a secure, reliable and future-ready network for its customers. Altice stands to gain through improved customer satisfaction, increased market competitiveness and operational efficiencies, underscoring the strategic value of this partnership.
The stock has lost 19.6% over the past year against the industry’s rise of 75.9%.
