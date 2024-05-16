For the quarter ended March 2024, Under Armour (
Under Armour (UAA) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended March 2024, Under Armour (UAA - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.33 billion, down 4.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.11, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.69% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07, the EPS surprise was +57.14%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Under Armour performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Total Doors: 440 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 443.
- International Total Doors Count: 240 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 243.
- North America Total Doors Count: 200 compared to the 200 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Net revenues- North America: $771.87 million versus $765.92 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.5% change.
- Net revenues- Asia-Pacific: $226.70 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $232.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.8%.
- Net revenues- EMEA: $284.13 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $269.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.5%.
- Net revenues- Latin America: $50.24 million versus $48.86 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.2% change.
- Net revenues by product- Net Sales: $1.30 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.29 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.8%.
- Net revenues by product- Footwear: $337.74 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $367.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.6%.
- Net revenues by product- Accessories: $89.41 million versus $80.20 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.6% change.
- Net revenues by product- License revenues: $28.45 million compared to the $18.91 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.5% year over year.
- Net revenues by product- Apparel: $877.35 million versus $843.78 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.3% change.
Shares of Under Armour have returned +3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.