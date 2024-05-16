Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Nice (NICE) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Nice (NICE - Free Report) reported $659.31 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.3%. EPS of $2.58 for the same period compares to $2.03 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $654.81 million, representing a surprise of +0.69%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.31%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.45.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Nice performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue by Business Model- Cloud: $468.41 million versus $468.51 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.4% change.
  • Revenue by Business Model- Services: $148.91 million versus $156.63 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.9% change.
  • Revenue by Business Model- Product: $41.99 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $29.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.5%.
Shares of Nice have returned -1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

