Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Applied Materials (AMAT) Q2 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended April 2024, Applied Materials (AMAT - Free Report) reported revenue of $6.65 billion, up 0.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.09, compared to $2.00 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.51 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.97, the EPS surprise was +6.09%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Applied Materials performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Corporate and Other: $36 million versus $64.85 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -36.8% change.
  • Net Sales- Semiconductor Systems: $4.90 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.80 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.5%.
  • Net Sales- Display and Adjacent Markets: $179 million versus $150.42 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change.
  • Net Sales- Applied Global Services: $1.53 billion compared to the $1.50 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.1% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Applied Materials here>>>

Shares of Applied Materials have returned +8.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise