We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
AI's Insatiable Energy Needs Boost Uranium ETFs
Tech giants Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) , Google's parent Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) , Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) , and Meta (META - Free Report) have reported massive investments in artificial intelligence and cloud computing in their latest earnings reports.
The AI boom has driven a surge in demand for data center capacity to handle AI workloads and store the vast amounts of data they require. Data centers are energy-intensive, and AI applications consume even more energy than traditional computing.
Many tech giants have pledged to use renewable energy to power their data centers, driven by sustainability goals. And they are increasingly exploring nuclear energy for their power needs.
Governments around the world have also recognized that nuclear energy might be one of their key options in achieving their net-zero emissions targets.
Uranium, mainly used in nuclear power plants, is one of the most carbon-free ways to generate electricity. However, nuclear energy currently accounts for only about 10% of global electricity generation and about 20% in developed countries, including the US.
While demand for uranium continues to rise, supply faces many challenges. Expanding the uranium supply will take a long time.
President Biden yesterday signed a bill banning the import of Russian enriched uranium, which includes some waivers allowing imports until 2028 if no alternative source is found. The bill allocates about $2.7 billion to build up domestic uranium supplies.
To learn about the Global X Uranium ETF (URA - Free Report) , Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM - Free Report) and VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR - Free Report) , please watch the short video above.