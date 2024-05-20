We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Silver ETF (SIVR) Hit a 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR - Free Report) is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 52.24% from its 52-week low price of $19.83/share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
SIVR in Focus
This ETF is designed to track the price of Silver Bullion. The product charges 30 bps in annual fees (see: all Precious Metals ETFs here).
Why the Move?
The strength of the greenback lessened last week on renewed Fed rate cut hopes. Since bullions are priced in the greenback, most bullions including silver rallied. Silver price has surged over 11% so far this month. Apart from its safe-haven recognition, silver is considered as an industrial metal. Most industrial metal prices are rising on concerns over supply disruptions.
Investors should note that if the Fed cuts rates by late 2024, industrial activities are likely to surge due to cheaper borrowing costs. The ECB is also expected to cut rates in June. These developments set the stage for a rally in industrial metals. Moreover, silver is a relatively better value play than gold.
More Gains Ahead?
SIVR might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 45.01, which gives cues of a further rally. Most analysts believe that more rallies are expected for silver, as it has just entered overbought territory on the RSI in daily timeframes.