Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
TIAA-CREF Large Cap Value Retail (TCLCX - Free Report) : 0.71% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. TCLCX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With annual returns of 10.02% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
Harbor Small Cap Growth Admiral (HRSGX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. HRSGX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. With five-year annualized performance of 8.97%, expense ratio of 1.13% and management fee of 0.75%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
Champlain Mid Cap Fund Institutional (CIPIX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. CIPIX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. CIPIX has an expense ratio of 0.84%, management fee of 0.7%, and annual returns of 7.8% over the past five years.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.