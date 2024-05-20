Back to top

Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Crossed Above the 200-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

After reaching an important support level, Affirm Holdings (AFRM - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. AFRM surpassed resistance at the 200-day moving average, suggesting a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average helps traders and analysts determine overall long-term market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments. The indicator moves higher or lower along with longer-term price moves, serving as a support or resistance level.

Shares of AFRM have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 9.1%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, suggesting that AFRM could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider AFRM's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 5 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors may want to watch AFRM for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


