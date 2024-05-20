We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Recently Broke Out Above the 200-Day Moving Average
From a technical perspective, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. LSPD recently overtook the 200-day moving average, and this suggests a long-term bullish trend.
The 200-day simple moving average is a useful tool for traders and analysts, establishing market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments over the long term. The marker moves higher or lower along with longer-term price moves, and serves as a support or resistance level.
Shares of LSPD have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 19.3%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, suggesting that LSPD could be poised for a continued surge.
The bullish case solidifies once investors consider LSPD's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 2 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.
With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on LSPD for more gains in the near future.