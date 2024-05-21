Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Transcat (TRNS) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Transcat, Inc. (TRNS - Free Report) reported $70.91 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.3%. EPS of $0.77 for the same period compares to $0.48 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.14% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $68.76 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52, the EPS surprise was +48.08%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Transcat performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Distribution Sales: $24.18 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $23.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.4%.
  • Revenue- Service Revenue: $46.73 million versus $44.71 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.5% change.
  • Gross Profit- Distribution: $7.33 million versus $7.01 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Gross Profit- Service: $16.70 million compared to the $15.59 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Transcat have returned +14% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

