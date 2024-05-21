Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for May 21st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

3D Systems Corporation (DDD - Free Report) provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Adient plc (ADNT - Free Report) is an automotive seating supplier. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT - Free Report) is a leisure travel company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been 37.6% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


3D Systems Corporation (DDD) - free report >>

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) - free report >>

Adient (ADNT) - free report >>

Published in

airlines