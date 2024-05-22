Back to top

AutoZone (AZO) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended May 2024, AutoZone (AZO - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.24 billion, up 3.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $36.69, compared to $34.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.29 billion, representing a surprise of -1.16%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.86%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $35.67.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how AutoZone performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same store sales - Domestic - YoY change: 0% compared to the 2.4% average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Square footage - Total: 48,567 Ksq ft versus 48,658.56 Ksq ft estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Square footage per store: 6,712 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6,726.23 thousand.
  • Total Auto-Zone Store: 7,236 versus 7,235 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - Domestic: 6,364 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6,364.
  • Sales per average square foot: $86 thousand compared to the $91.84 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Sales per average store: $576 thousand compared to the $587.29 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Number of stores - Opened-Mexico: 12 compared to the 9 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Number of stores - Opened-Domestic: 32 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 35.
  • Net Sales- Auto Parts: $4.16 billion compared to the $4.21 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.5% year over year.
  • Net Sales- All Other: $79.07 million versus $78.39 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.1% change.
  • Net Sales- Domestic Commercial sales: $1.15 billion versus $1.18 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.3% change.
Shares of AutoZone have returned -1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

