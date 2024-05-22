Urban Outfitters (
Urban Outfitters (URBN) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
Urban Outfitters (URBN - Free Report) reported $1.2 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.8%. EPS of $0.69 for the same period compares to $0.56 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17 billion, representing a surprise of +2.69%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +40.82%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Urban Outfitters performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Number of stores - Retail Operations - Free People: 199 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 207.
- Number of stores - Retail Operations - Urban Outfitters: 264 versus 260 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Number of stores - Retail Operations - Anthropologie: 238 compared to the 239 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Comparable store sales - Retail Operations - YoY change: 4.6% compared to the 2.8% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Comparable store sales - Retail Operations - Urban Outfitters - YoY change: -13.7% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -13.6%.
- Net sales by brand- Urban Outfitters: $270.26 million compared to the $266.61 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.5% year over year.
- Net sales by brand- Anthropologie: $526.39 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $505.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.1%.
- Net sales by brand- Free People: $318.69 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $290.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.4%.
- Net sales by brand- Nuuly: $77.94 million compared to the $73.16 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +51.4% year over year.
- Net sales by brand- Menus & Venues: $7.46 million versus $8.27 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Net sales- Retail operations: $1.06 billion versus $1.06 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.8% change.
- Net sales- Wholesale operations: $60.11 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $56.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.5%.
Shares of Urban Outfitters have returned +7.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.