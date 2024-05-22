We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Copper ETF (CPER) Hits New 52-Week High
United States Copper ETF (CPER - Free Report) is probably on the radar for investors seeking momentum. The fund just hit a 52-week high and moved up 44.56% from its 52-week low price of $21.88/share.
Are more gains in store for this ETF? Let us take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed.
CPER in Focus
The underlying SummerHaven Copper Index Total Return reflects the performance of the investment returns from a portfolio of copper futures contracts on the COMEX exchange. The product charges 97 bps in annual fees (see: all Industrial Metals ETFs).
Why the Move?
Copper has been an area to watch lately, given the surge in the price of the metal, driven partly by a suspected short squeeze. Disruption in mining supply chains is one of the reasons for the rally in the metal’s price. Being a crucial component of the energy transition, a global push for renewable energy has resulted in growing demand for copper, fueling the rally in its prices.
More Gains Ahead?
Currently, CPER has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) and a High risk outlook. However, it might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 49.0, which gives cues of a further rally.