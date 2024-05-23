Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Synopsys (SNPS) Q2 Earnings

Synopsys (SNPS - Free Report) reported $1.45 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.3%. EPS of $3.00 for the same period compares to $2.54 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 billion, representing a surprise of -3.83%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -0.99%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.03.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Synopsys performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Maintenance and service: $276.61 million compared to the $244.73 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Total products revenue: $1.18 billion compared to the $1.27 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenue- Upfront products: $396.39 million versus $323.63 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.7% change.
  • Revenue- Time-based products: $781.71 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $929.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.3%.
  • Revenue by segment- Design IP: $399.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $419.91 million.
  • Revenue by segment- Design Automation: $1.05 billion compared to the $1.04 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Synopsys have returned +8.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

