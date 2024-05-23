Back to top

EnerSys (ENS) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

EnerSys (ENS - Free Report) reported $910.7 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 8%. EPS of $2.08 for the same period compares to $1.82 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $899.77 million, representing a surprise of +1.22%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.97%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.02.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how EnerSys performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Specialty: $146.50 million compared to the $144.55 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.1% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Motive Power: $394.80 million compared to the $366.22 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.9% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Energy Systems: $369.40 million versus $377.90 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.4% change.
  • Operating Earnings- Energy Systems: -$4.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $14.58 million.
  • Operating Earnings- Motive Power: $53.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $53.83 million.
  • Operating Earnings- Specialty: $6.70 million compared to the $8.49 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of EnerSys have returned +6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

