V.F. (VFC) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended March 2024, V.F. (VFC - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.37 billion, down 13.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.32, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.4 billion, representing a surprise of -1.26%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3300.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.01.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how V.F. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Geographic Revenue- Americas: $1.13 billion versus $1.23 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -22.3% change.
- Geographic Revenue- EMEA: $869.90 million compared to the $821.62 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.5% year over year.
- Geographic Revenue- APAC: $377.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $375.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.8%.
- Revenue- Active: $914.04 million versus $914.74 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.3% change.
- Revenue- Outdoor: $1.22 billion compared to the $1.24 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.7% year over year.
- Revenue- Work: $240.33 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $247.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.3%.
- Revenue by Brand- Dickies: $162.40 million compared to the $160.22 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.2% year over year.
- Revenue by Brand- The North Face: $814.30 million versus $811.27 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.3% change.
- Revenue by Brand- Vans: $631.20 million versus $666.16 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -26.4% change.
- Revenue by Brand- Timberland: $341.50 million versus $351.47 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.7% change.
- Revenue by Channel- Direct-To-Consumer: $1.09 billion versus $1.03 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
- Revenue by Channel- Wholesale: $1.28 billion compared to the $1.42 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of V.F. have returned -3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.