Compared to Estimates, Medtronic (MDT) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Medtronic (
MDT Quick Quote MDT - Free Report) reported $8.59 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.5%. EPS of $1.46 for the same period compares to $1.57 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.44 billion, representing a surprise of +1.80%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.69%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.45.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Medtronic performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net Sales- U.S. Revenue: $4.34 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.31 billion. Net Sales- ROW- Cardiovascular- Coronary & Peripheral Vascular: $369 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $342.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.2%. Net Sales- U.S. Revenue- Cardiovascular- Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure: $791 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $838.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.9%. Net Sales- U.S. Revenue- Cardiovascular: $1.45 billion versus $1.53 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.3% change. Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Cardiovascular- Structural Heart & Aortic: $883 million compared to the $929.51 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20.1% year over year. Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Cardiovascular- Coronary & Peripheral Vascular: $660 million compared to the $641.18 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year. Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Neuroscience: $2.55 billion versus $2.48 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.6% change. Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Cardiovascular: $3.13 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.15 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.6%. Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Diabetes: $660 million versus $649.64 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.9% change. Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Cardiovascular- Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure: $1.59 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.59 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.4%. Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Neuroscience- Neuromodulation: $475 million versus $452.90 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.8% change. Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Neuroscience- Cranial & Spinal Technologies: $1.29 billion compared to the $1.25 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.8% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Medtronic here>>>
Shares of Medtronic have returned +6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
