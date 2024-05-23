Back to top

Compared to Estimates, BJ's (BJ) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ - Free Report) reported $4.92 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. EPS of $0.85 for the same period compares to $0.85 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.88 billion, representing a surprise of +0.76%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.41%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.83.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how BJ's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Warehouse Club: 244 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 245.
  • Comparable Club Sales: 1.6% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 0.3%.
  • Gas Stations: 176 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 177.
  • Net Sales: $4.81 billion versus $4.76 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Membership Fee Income: $111.39 million compared to the $108.57 million average estimate based on six analysts.
Shares of BJ's have returned +6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

