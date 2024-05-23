Walmart (WMT) Boosts Customers' Experience With Pawp Walmart+

Walmart Inc. ( WMT Quick Quote WMT - Free Report) keeps testifying to its focus on enriching customers’ experience in all possible ways. The omnichannel retailer goes to all extents to uplift customers’ convenience and add new leaves to its solid growth story, both in stores and online. Keeping this trend going, the company’s Walmart+ membership is joining forces with Pawp to introduce a telehealth service for pet owners. Later this year, Walmart+ members will gain all-day virtual access to Pawp’s veterinary team, offering exceptional convenience and reassurance. This complimentary pet health service comes at a crucial time when traditional veterinary costs are escalating and access to care is becoming more challenging. The supermarket giant has been making constant efforts to evolve its Walmart+ program to keep customers at top priority. Endeavors like these attract new members and work well for this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Inside the Headlines
Walmart+ initially tested the Pawp service last year as a limited-time offer, noting that more than 75% of its members are pet owners. The telehealth service quickly became popular among members, achieving high redemption rates and becoming the most successful limited-time offer for Walmart+ in 2023.
Pawp is a renowned digital health clinic and telehealth platform for pet owners, connecting them with veterinary experts. The platform offers professional support, including second opinions and general advice. Key features of the Pawp service for Walmart+ members include cost-effective care, expert guidance, 24/7 access to vets and tailored care plans. The aforementioned move is likely to support Walmart+ members with their pet care needs. On the other hand, this partnership marks another step for Pawp in its mission of offering high-quality, convenient pet care to a larger audience. The Pawp Walmart+ benefit further positions Walmart as a comprehensive destination for pet needs. Walmart also offers options for automatic deliveries of regularly purchased pet products, an online pet pharmacy and a vast selection of leading pet products at Everyday Low Prices. Wrapping Up
Walmart has been benefiting from its highly diversified business with contributions from various segments, channels and formats. By integrating physical stores with online capabilities, the company not only caters to the immediate needs of its customers but also anticipates future trends, positioning itself as a leader in the retail industry's digital transformation.
All said, this latest collaboration reflects the company’s dedication to offering easy, time-saving and reasonable solutions to its Walmart+ members. Shares of WMT have rallied 32.6% in a year compared with the industry’s growth of 30.2% 3 Other Solid Retail Picks Tractor Supply ( TSCO Quick Quote TSCO - Free Report) , a rural lifestyle retailer, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TSCO’s current financial-year sales and earnings indicates respective growth of around 3% and 2.4% from the year-ago reported number. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. Tractor Supply has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.7%, on average. Abercrombie & Fitch ( ANF Quick Quote ANF - Free Report) , a specialty retailer, currently has a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANF’s current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 5.9% and 20.1%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers. Abercrombie & Fitch has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of around 715.6%, on average. PriceSmart, Inc. ( PSMT Quick Quote PSMT - Free Report) , which owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PSMT’s current financial-year earnings has increased from $4.38 to $4.64 over the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PriceSmart’s current financial-year sales and earnings suggests respective growth of 10.6% and 14.3% from the year-ago reported numbers.
