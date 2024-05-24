We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Insights Into Ulta (ULTA) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty (ULTA - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $6.24 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 9.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.73 billion, exhibiting an increase of 3.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Ulta metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts expect 'Comparable sales - YoY change' to come in at 2.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 9.3%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Total stores open at end of the quarter' will reach 1,398. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,359 in the same quarter last year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total gross square feet at end of the quarter' of 14,631.30 Msq ft. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 14,244.91 Msq ft in the same quarter last year.
Analysts predict that the 'Number of stores opened during the quarter' will reach 14. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5 in the same quarter last year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total stores open at beginning of the quarter' should arrive at 1,381. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,355.
