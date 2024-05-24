Back to top

Booz Allen (BAH) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.77 billion, up 13.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.33, compared to $1.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.72 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.22, the EPS surprise was +9.02%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Booz Allen performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue, Excluding Billable Expenses: $1.93 billion compared to the $1.91 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.7% year over year.
  • Revenue by Customer Type- Global Commercial Clients: $45.86 million compared to the $45.23 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3% year over year.
  • Revenue by Customer Type- U.S. Government- Civil Clients: $944.23 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $964.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.5%.
  • Revenue by Customer Type- Total U.S. Government: $2.73 billion versus $2.66 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.2% change.
  • Revenue by Customer Type- U.S. Government- Defense Clients: $1.34 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.24 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.5%.
  • Revenue by Customer Type- U.S. Government- Intelligence Clients: $444.47 million compared to the $453.05 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.6% year over year.
Shares of Booz Allen have returned +4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

