Vertiv's (VRT) AI Hub Platform to Share AI-Cooling Expertise
Vertiv (VRT - Free Report) recently launched the Vertiv AI Hub platform. As artificial intelligence (AI) applications expand rapidly, data centers face a knowledge gap in managing this growth. With the launch of the AI Hub platform, Vertiv is trying to address this need.
Vertiv AI Hub platform offers expert information, reference designs and resources to help partners and customers develop AI-ready infrastructure. It also provides access to white papers, industry research and essential tools, focusing on power and cooling solutions for both retrofit and new applications. A notable feature is the reference design library, showcasing scalable liquid cooling and power infrastructure capable of supporting current and future chipsets ranging from 10 to 140kW per rack.
The company has rolled out this platform to help its partners, data center operators and other chip makers with knowledge about energy-efficient AI infrastructure deployment.
Acknowledging the fast-evolving AI landscape, Vertiv commits to regularly updating the AI Hub with new content, including an AI Infrastructure certification program for partners. This dynamic approach ensures that users stay informed about the latest advancements and best practices.
This new platform launch is one of the many AI-based advances that the company is making to stay relevant with the changing technological environment driven by AI. Recently, the company also launched Vertiv 360AI, which is a high-density data center infrastructure solution meant to boost AI adoption.
Vertiv is expanding its portfolio of cooling solutions for AI and high-performance computing. It recently acquired CoolTera Ltd. to enhance its data center liquid cooling offerings.
Vertiv is mainly growing due to the Cloud and Hyperscale sectors that are adopting AI. There's also momentum in the Enterprise sector, where Vertiv’s customers are beginning to adopt AI strategies. VRT’s backlog for AI orders is growing steadily. Vertiv also anticipates its supply chains to normalize, further enhancing its business prospects.
Zacks Rank
Currently, Vertiv carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of VRT have jumped 523.4% over the past year.
