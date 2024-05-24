For the quarter ended March 2024, Deckers (
Shares of Deckers have returned +12.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Deckers (DECK) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended March 2024, Deckers (DECK - Free Report) reported revenue of $959.76 million, up 21.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.95, compared to $3.46 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $880.48 million, representing a surprise of +9.00%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +75.53%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.82.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Deckers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Deckers here>>>
- Net sales by brand and channel- UGG brand- Total: $361.30 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $310.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15%.
- Net sales by brand and channel- Teva brands- Total: $53 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $54.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.6%.
- Net sales by brand and channel- Sanuk brands- Total: $6.50 million compared to the $8.45 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -39.3% year over year.
- Net sales by brand and channel- HOKA brand- Total: $533 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $492.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +34%.
- Net sales by brand and channel- Other brands- Total: $5.96 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.7%.
- Net sales by brand and channel- Other brands- Wholesale: $4.26 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.4%.
- Net sales by brand and channel- Sanuk brands- Wholesale: $5.22 million versus $5.65 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -41.1% change.
- Net sales by brand and channel- Teva brands- Wholesale: $46.01 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $44.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -19.9%.
- Net sales by brand and channel- UGG brand- Wholesale: $138.98 million compared to the $121.93 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6% year over year.
- Net sales by brand and channel- HOKA brand- Direct-to-Consumer: $182.94 million versus $202.97 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.4% change.
- Net sales by brand and channel- HOKA brand- Wholesale: $350.08 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $286.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +41.7%.
- Net sales by brand and channel- Other brands- Direct-to-Consumer: $1.69 million compared to the $2.08 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.1% year over year.
Shares of Deckers have returned +12.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.