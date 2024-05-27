See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Fidelity Value Fund (FDVLX - Free Report) . FDVLX is a Mid Cap Value fund, which usually invests in companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.87%, management fee of 0.73%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 12.41%.
Janus Henderson Enterprise R (JDMRX - Free Report) : 1.4% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. JDMRX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. JDMRX, with annual returns of 9.34% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Alpha Y (MLPOX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 1.29%. Management fee: 1.1%. Five year annual return: 10.76%. MLPOX is classified as a Sector - Energy mutual fund. Throughout the massive global energy sector, these funds hold a wide range of quickly changing and vitally important industries.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.