Image: Bigstock

Frontdoor (FTDR) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

After reaching an important support level, Frontdoor (FTDR - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. FTDR surpassed resistance at the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Moving Average Chart for FTDR

Shares of FTDR have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 13.3%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, suggesting that FTDR could be poised for a continued surge.

Looking at FTDR's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 4 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on FTDR for more gains in the near future.


daily-movers moving-average-crossover stocks-moving-today