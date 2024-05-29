Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. ( APD Quick Quote APD - Free Report) is expected to gain from its project investments, productivity actions and new business deals. However, the sluggishness in Europe and China is a concern. The company’s shares are down 3.4% over a year, compared with a 2.8% rise of its industry.
Here's Why You Should Hold Onto Air Products (APD) for Now
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD - Free Report) is expected to gain from its project investments, productivity actions and new business deals. However, the sluggishness in Europe and China is a concern.
The company’s shares are down 3.4% over a year, compared with a 2.8% rise of its industry.
Let’s find out why this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock is worth retaining at the moment.
High-return Projects, Productivity Aid APD
Air Products is expected to benefit from its investments in high-return industrial gas projects and productivity measures. It remains focused on its gasification strategy and is executing its growth projects. These projects are expected to be accretive to earnings and cash flows.
APD is realizing the benefits of the completion of the second phase of the Jazan project in Saudi Arabia. The company has a total available capacity to deploy (over fiscal 2024-2033) $30.8 billion in high-return investments aimed at creating significant shareholder value.
Air Products is also driving productivity to improve its cost structure. It is seeing the positive impacts of its productivity actions. Benefits from additional productivity and cost improvement programs are likely to support its margins moving ahead. The company also remains focused on improving pricing amid an inflationary environment.
The company also remains committed to maximize returns to shareholders leveraging strong balance sheet and cash flows. Air Products’ board, in January 2024, increased its quarterly dividend to $1.77 per share. This marked the 42nd straight year of dividend increase. The company paid roughly $1.5 billion in dividends to shareholders in 2023. It expects to return roughly $1.6 billion to shareholders through dividends in 2024.
Softness in Europe & China Ail
The slowdown in China and Europe may affect the company’s business in these regions. The sluggish China economy is impacting volumes in the Industrial Gases - Asia segment. A slower economic recovery in China and the softness in electronics may continue to affect the segment’s volumes. Air Products is also seeing weak demand for merchant products in Europe. Its volumes in the Europe division fell 6% year over year in the fiscal second quarter partly reflecting weaker merchant volumes. The lack of growth in industrial output in Europe is a concern for the near term.
Stocks to Consider
Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA - Free Report) , Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS - Free Report) and ATI Inc. (ATI - Free Report) .
Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while matching it once, with the average earnings surprise being 15.1%. The company’s shares have soared roughly 139% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Axalta Coating Systems, carrying a Zacks Rank #1, has a projected earnings growth rate of 26.8% for the current year. In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for AXTA's current-year earnings has been revised upward by 5.9%. The company’s shares have gained roughly 18% in the past year.
ATI currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). ATI beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 8.3%. The company’s shares have rallied around 73% in the past year.